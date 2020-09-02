Patient negative with COVID-19 in Da Nang dies
Hanoi (VNA) - A COVID-19 patient in central Da Nang city who tested negative three times for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 died on September 1.
The deceased was a 76-year-old man residing in Hai Chau district who was suffering from chronic renal failure, hypertension, and epidural hematoma, according to a report issued on September 2 by the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 prevention task force in Da Nang.
He tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 on August 30, August 31 and September 1, the report said. He died on September 1 night at Hoa Vang medical centre due to complications of underlying illnesses.
The cause of death was identified as septic shock, irreversible multiorgan failure, pneumonia, chronic renal failure, hypertension, blood clotting disorders and severe exhaustion./.