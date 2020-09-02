Health Four new imported COVID-cases recorded on August 31 evening Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam on August 31 evening, raising the country's total infections to 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports one more COVID-19 death A 55-year-old man from the central city of Da Nang’s Hoa Vang district has died of COVID-19-related complications, marking the 34th fatality in Vietnam.

Health No new COVID-19 patients overnight Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases during the past night, keeping the national tally at 1,040 on August 31 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.