Health Health sector’s COVID-19 testing capacity improves considerably The testing capacity of the health sector has improved considerably during the latest COVID-19 outbreak, figures from the Ministry of Health (MoH) show.

Health Case of COVID-19 relapse reported in HCM City A 27-year-old patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 four days after being discharged from hospital, the HCM City Centre of Disease Control said on August 20.

Health Four more local infections of COVID-19 confirmed on August 19 evening Vietnam reported four new locally infected cases of the coronavirus on August 19 evening, raising the total to 993, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.