Renown French conductor Patrick Souillot. (Photo: miniconcerts.fr)

– Renown French conductor Patrick Souillot will return to Ho Chi Minh City this weekend for a concert of serenade, or music in the evening, with string orchestra.“A Night of Serenade Music” will take place in HCM City Opera House on October 8, expected to enthrall local audience with works by famous composers from Romantic period, including Antonín Dvořák, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Giacomo Puccini.According to the organizer, Serenade Op.44 by Antonín Dvorák for woodwinds, cello and bass will be performed in the concert, followed by Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums) by one of the best opera composers in music’s history, Giacomo Puccini.Then comes the Elegy for strings, which is a single, dark-hued, continuous movement where Puccini found his two liquid melodic ideas worthy enough to re-use in the last act of his opera, Manon Lescaut, of 1893.The evening’s final work will be Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for strings in C Major, op. 48, which was written with an ear towards one of his idols, a certain 18th century composer by the name of Mozart. This is one of the most famous in serenade repertoire.