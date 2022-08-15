For Tay and Nung ethnic people, the Pay Tai festival is an opportunity to honour their mothers’ love and sacrifice.

The festival often begins on the 10th day of the 7th lunar month and lasts through to the 15th day. Those who work or live far away try to return home.

The festival was held in Lam Thuong commune, Luc Yen district this year, with the aim of promoting the cultural values of local ethnic minorities.

The Pay Tai festival is an opportunity for family relatives to reunite and enjoy traditional local dishes together.



Tay and Nung ethnic women and their husbands bring gifts to their mothers, including ducks - a mascot for Tay and Nung ethnic groups - and ten “gai” cakes (glutinous rice cakes dyed black and wrapped in leaves).

Many activities are held within the festival, including cake wrapping competitions, and folk games such as stick pushing, tug-of-war, and Còn ball throwing, among others.

Visitors can also participate in cultural exchanges with local people, shop at local agricultural stalls, and learn about Tay and Nung ethnic outfits./.

VNA