PayNow, an e-payment service, will be rolled out to all Singaporean government agencies for the first time, allowing citizens to pay for everything from school fees to fines.The use of PayNow in the public sector will also let citizens complete between 90 percent and 95 percent of transactions with the government without leaving their homes.This is in line with the digital government blueprint target to offer e-payment options for all government services by 2023, a spokesman at the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office of Singapore confirmed.PayNow has garnered more than 2.8 million mobile and National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) number and business registrations, and carried out transfers worth more than 4.6 billion SDG (3.3 billion USD) in the first half of this year, according to the Association of Banks in Singapore.-VNA