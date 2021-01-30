World Vietnam welcomes positive developments in South Sudan Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the United Nations, has spoken highly of positive developments in South Sudan after the establishment of the transitional government.

World 13th National Congress helps ensure political stability in Vietnam: Stratfor Vietnam is in the position to reap further economic and political success, and the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 13th National Congress will be a factor that helps ensure the nation’s political stability, according to Stratfor, a US-based geopolitical intelligence platform.

World Thailand: schools prepare for reopening next week Schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are now preparing their facilities ahead of their expected reopening on February 1, to ensure students’ safety from COVID-19.