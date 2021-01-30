Peace education important for children in conflict zones: Diplomat
Giving peace education to children in conflict zones is significant to resolve conflicts and wars. (Photo: Reuters)New York (VNA) – Giving peace education to children in conflict zones is significant to resolve conflicts and wars, according to Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
At the Arria-formula meeting of the UNSC on January 29, the Vietnamese diplomat stressed that education will help children avoid hatred as well as extreme and terrorism thoughts, making contributions to reducing poverty and inequality.
Governments of relevant countries should hold the main responsibility and carry out all necessary measures to prevent the recruitment and use of children by armed forces or armed groups, while providing support for them to reintegrate into society.
Tra highlighted reintegration programmes should be put at the centre of the efforts to build and prevent conflicts, together with long-term sponsorship mechanisms.
She called on the international community to give financial assistance to children’s reintegration process in post-conflict societies, underlining Vietnam supports the UN’s coordination roles as well as regional organisations’ support for post-conflict countries in poverty alleviation, education popularisation and sustainable development.
Tra also reaffirmed Vietnam’s policies and commitment to promote care, protection and education for children.
At the event, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov voiced his concern over the spiritual health, safety and comprehensive development of children residing in camps in Northeastern Syria.
He said political determination and synchronous strategies play an important role in repatriating children from conflict zones, and helping them reintegrate into society.
Victims of terrorism needs effective and timely support in legal procedures and healthcare, he said, adding building a National Comprehensive Assistance Plan (NCAP) and competent regulations will be a significant move to set up a national mechanism that meets demands of the victims.
Meanwhile, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict Virgina Gamba said children should be taken out of conflict zones, and have favourable conditions to reintegrate into society soon.
She called on all countries to have responsibility for protecting children and ensuring their rights based on current rules, saying they should build specific procedures to repatriate children stranded in conflict zones.
Other countries pointed out challenges in the repatriation of children, and discussed regional and international cooperation to handle the issue.
The meeting was held by Russia and Kazakhstan via videoconference on: “Children and Armed Conflict, Repatriation of Children from Conflict Zones: From Camps to Homes, Call for Action”./.