Peace, friendship insignia conferred upon Australian Ambassador
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on June 7 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie for her contribution to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) presents the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on June 7 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie for her contribution to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.
Presenting the honour to the diplomat, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said during her second tenure in Vietnam, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mudie has played a pivotal role in strengthening all-round relations between Vietnam and Australia.
The three-year period saw many visits, interactions, and talks between the two nations’ leaders taking place; and various high-level agreements, including the plan of action for the Vietnam – Australia strategic partnership for 2020-2023, signed and implemented. Notably, their bilateral trade grew strongly to hit 12.4 billion USD in 2021. As of December last year, Australia had 550 investment projects worth nearly 2 billion USD in Vietnam, ranking 19th out of 140 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.
According to Nga, Mudie has made a very important contribution to promoting the bilateral cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control. As of December 2021, Australia had committed to provide a comprehensive support package worth 60 million AUD and more than 4.1 million doses of vaccine, becoming Vietnam's second largest vaccine donor.
The Australian ambassador has also dedicated to the countries’ collaboration in increasing Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping activities, gender equality promotion, and women empowerment, Nga said.
She hoped Mudie will continue such significant contributions to Vietnam-Australia ties in her future posts.
Expressing her honour, the diplomat said she is grateful for the assistance she received while in Vietnam.
She wished the two nations’ relations will grow robustly in the future./.