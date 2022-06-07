Politics Legislators discuss on-lending, government loan guarantee The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of June 7 discussing the transfer of on-lending and government loan guarantee into state budget allocation, as part its ongoing third session.

Politics Religious cooperation beefs up Vietnam-Laos ties A visiting delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, headed by its Chairman Vu Hoai Bac, held talks to those from the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) Central Committee in the Lao capital of Vientiane on June 7.

Politics Le Hong Son assigned to operate affairs of Hanoi People’s Committee The Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee has assigned its member Le Hong Son, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, to be in charge of and operate affairs of the Party Party Civil Affairs Committee and the People’s Committee.

Politics Chu Ngoc Anh dismissed from Hanoi chairman post Chu Ngoc Anh was dismissed from the position as Chairman of the 16th municipal People’s Committee (2021-2026 tenure) at a meeting of the Hanoi People’s Council on June 7.