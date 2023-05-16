Peace, stability helps Malaysia attract foreign investment (Photo:thesundaily.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The duties of security personnel in ensuring peace and stability in the country has contributed significantly to the increase in foreign giant companies’ interest to invest in Malaysia, according to Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.



Speaking at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Aidilfitri event on May 16, the PM praised the contribution made by these security personnel, including the police and armed forces, who work tirelessly to safeguard the country’s land and maritime borders.



He said national peace and political stability in Malaysia had indirectly lured giant companies like Geely, Amazon and Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd to invest in the country, with total investment amounting to billions of Malaysian ringgit (MYR).



He also reiterated his statement that Malaysia is capable of growing into a new economic giant if its political stability is preserved and transparency continues to be practised.



He emphasised that in the first quarter of 2023, Malaysia’s economic growth is the best in Asia, surpassing China, Indonesia and Vietnam. The investment flow into Malaysia is the highest in ASEAN./.