Peaceful atmosphere at Phat Quang Pagoda
Located in Thanh Phong commune, Thanh Liem district, Ha Nam province, some 70km south of Hanoi, Phat Quang is a small pagoda more than a hundred years old. It has become a place of practice, preaching and pilgrimage for domestic and foreign tourists in recent years after being rebuilt with unique architecture.
Phat Quang Pagoda is located in Thanh Phong commune, Thanh Liem district in Ha Nam province, about 70km south of Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Phat Quang Pagoda's interior is a dignified space. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Phat Quang Pagoda is pure and peaceful, surrounded by trees and flowers. (Photo: VNA)
The rockery and small fish pond in Phat Quang Pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
