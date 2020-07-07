Peaceful life on Truong Sa
The lighthouse on Da Tay (West Reef) B (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Teacher and students at the primary school on Sinh Ton island commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)
People and soldiers on An Bang island bid farewell to a visiting delegation from the mainland (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Residential area on Sinh Ton island commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Soldiers grow vegetables on Tien Nu (Tennent Reef) (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The complex of school, medical station, cultural house and wind power system in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visiting Truong Sa Lon pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A tug of war competition between soldiers and civilians in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Playing area for children in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dogs are familiar to Truong Sa Lon islanders (Photo: VNP/VNA)