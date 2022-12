Videos Vietnam remains top global peppercorn exporter The volume of Vietnam’s pepper exports to important markets has decreased this year, but the country has retained its top spot in the global rankings, according to the Vietnam Pepper Association.

Videos HSBC raises Vietnam’s growth forecast to 8.1% HSBC has raised Vietnam’s growth forecast from 7.6% to 8.1% this year but revised down the forecast for next year from 6% to 5.8%.

Videos Vietnam to become RoK’s third largest trade partner ​Vietnam is expected to surpass Japan to become the third largest trade partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK), just behind China and the US, according to the newswire world.kbs.co.kr.

Videos Vietnamese film advances to Oscars shortlist for first time ​The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 21 announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards. It was a big surprise when a Vietnamese film, Nhung dua tre trong suong (Children of the Mist) entered the top 15 nominations of the Documentary Feature Film. This marks the first time a Vietnamese film has made the shortlist.