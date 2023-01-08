Videos Vietnam, Bahamas set up diplomatic relations On behalf of the Governments of Vietnam and the Bahamas, their permanent representatives to the United Nations signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on January 6.

Politics Vietnam, Bahamas set up diplomatic relations On behalf of the Governments of Vietnam and the Bahamas, their permanent representatives to the United Nations signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on January 6.

Politics Legislators back issuance of national master plan for 2021-2030 Many legislators voiced support for the National Assembly (NA)'s issuance of a resolution on the national master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, while discussing the plan at the parliament’s ongoing second extraordinary session on January 7.

Politics President meets exemplars of kindness President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 held a meeting with 50 delegates representing nearly 2,000 characters featured in the Vietnam Television (VTV)’s programme “Viec Tu Te (Kindness)” last year.