Addressing the event, Rear Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army expressed his hope that they will promote solidarity and mutual support to complete all assigned tasks with utmost safety.

He pledged that leaders of the ministry, the General Staff and the General Department of Politics will create all favourable conditions for them to accomplish their mission.

He also asked the Vietnam Department of Peace Keeping Operations and relevant agencies to regularly update the situation of the hospital and ensure support policies for the hospital’s staff.

On November 19, the first batch of the staff of the hospital started a 12-hour flight to South.

The rest of the 63 members of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 will fly to South Sudan on November 26, along with 60 tonnes of supplies and equipment of the hospital.

Vietnam dispatched its first Level-2 hospital to the UN mission in South Sudan in October last year./.

VNA