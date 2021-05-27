Politics Election of supplementary deputies to be conducted within 15 days from May 23 Elections of supplementary deputies have been set for localities that failed to elect two-thirds of the number of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels on the election day, May 23.

Politics Vietnam suggests Singapore join hands in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has suggested Singapore closely cooperate with Vietnam and support each other in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and accessing sources of safe and effective vaccines.

Politics Vietnam co-organises UN discussion on environmental protection in armed conflicts Dealing with environmental impact and restoring the environment after conflicts would contribute to reconstruction, helping civilians soon stabilise their lives, and to build sustainable peace, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, said on May 26.

Politics Vietnam calls for stronger partnership in dealing with COVID-19 at 142nd IPU Assembly It is necessary to continue to promote the partnership between the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and regional parliamentary organisations and international organisations in preventing and settling crises or emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, National Assembly (NA) Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man has said.