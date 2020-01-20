Peach blossom festival held in Lang Son
The annual Peach Blossom Festival has opened at Chi Lang Park, in downtown Lang Son city, the northern province of Lang Son.
A dance the opening ceremony of the Peach Blossom Festival of Lang Son province on January 19 (Photo: baolangson.vn)
Vice Chairman of the Lang Son provincial People’s Committee Duong Xuan Huyen said at the opening ceremony on January 19 that the province hosts the annual event before the traditional Lunar New Year to praise local cultural identity, as well as preserve and develop the values of the plant.
The event aims to advertise local tourism, gradually build Lang Son’s image with green tourism and peach blossoms as a tourism trademark.
“The province hopes to turn Lang Son into a tourism hub with the trademark “Region of Peach Blossoms,” he said.
Various musical activities will be organised at the site, where hundreds of peach blossoms are in full bloom. A special local peach blossom named Dao Chuong, which has been raised on Mau Son Mountain with clean and cool weather all year round, will be exhibited.
Traditional festivals of local ethnic groups will be showcased as well.
The event will run till February 1, 2020./.