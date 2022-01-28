Peach blossom gardens in Kim Son village in Luu Vinh Son commune are now blooming. Traders are busy transporting peach trees to neighbouring areas and other localities.

The hilly land of Kim Son and Xuan Son villages in Luu Vinh Son district is suitable for growing peach blossoms. Villagers have recently shifted to growing the trees, instead of tea or acacia, to earn higher incomes.

To meet market demand and ensure economic development, the authorities of Luu Vinh Son commune plans to expand the peach blossom growing area. It now has 85 ha of land dotted with peach trees.

At this time, many peach villages in Cam Hung commune, Cam Xuyen district, and Co Dam commune, Nghi Xuan district, are busy welcoming traders and buyers picking up peach blossoms for the Tet holiday./.

VNA