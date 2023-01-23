Culture - Sports Son Tay ancient fortress citadel boasts historical, architectural values The Son Tay ancient fortress citadel, covering 16 ha in Son Tay township, 40 km from the centre of Hanoi, not only bears historic value but also attracts attention for its unique architecture. Tourists are able to see the remains of the once famous and important military rampart.

Culture - Sports Overseas Vietnamese spread Tet fine traditions Seeking calligraphy works of lucky words is among the elegant hobbies of Vietnamese people during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and an overseas Vietnamese calligrapher in Australia has been popularising the practice among international friends and Vietnamese youth who were born and grew up overseas.

Culture - Sports Woodcarving masterpiece of old communal house in northern Vietnam The over 300-year-old “cua vong”, a piece of furniture serving as a screen that separates the main worship hall from the external space, of Diem Communal House in Bac Ninh city is a masterpiece of the art of wood carving combined with red lacquer trimmed with gold in the Le Trung Hung (Revival Le) Dynasty.