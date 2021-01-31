Peach blossoms in bloom ahead of Lunar New Year festival
-
Peach blossoms are in bloom in gardens across Phu Thuong, Nhat Tan and Quang Ba villages in Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Phu Thuong village in Hanoi is well known for planting peach flowers trees fully covered with big-size and deep-pink peach flowers. Planting peach flowers has become a traditional trade for Phu Thuong villagers who usually sell branches of peach blossoms in stead of the entire trees. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Peach blossoms in Phu Thuong village are in full bloom in the second half of the 12th lunar month. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
-
Light pink peach flowers have the unique beauty. (Photo: Vietnam+)