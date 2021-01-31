Hotline: (024) 39411349
Peach blossoms in bloom ahead of Lunar New Year festival

Peach blossoms are a symbol of Tet (Lunar New Year festival) among northern Vietnamese, with most families decorating their homes with the flowers to celebrate the traditional festival. As Tet is around the corner, peach blossoms gardens across the nation are now ready for harvest.
VNA

  • Peach blossoms are in bloom in gardens across Phu Thuong, Nhat Tan and Quang Ba villages in Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Phu Thuong village in Hanoi is well known for planting peach flowers trees fully covered with big-size and deep-pink peach flowers. Planting peach flowers has become a traditional trade for Phu Thuong villagers who usually sell branches of peach blossoms in stead of the entire trees. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Peach blossoms in Phu Thuong village are in full bloom in the second half of the 12th lunar month. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Planting peach flowers has become a traditional trade for Phu Thuong villagers who usually sell branches of peach blossoms in stead of the entire trees. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Light pink peach flowers have the unique beauty. (Photo: Vietnam+)

