With plentiful natural wonders, beautiful landscapes, and cultural relics, Tuyen Quang has substantial potential to develop its tourism industry.

The Pear Blossom Festival is part of efforts to encourage more tourists to visit, especially to Na Hang district.

A host of activities will be held within the framework of the festival to promote local landscapes such as the Na Hang - Lam Binh Nature Reserve.

Traditional festivals of ethnic minority groups, such as the fire-jumping ceremony of the Red Dao, will be re-enacted, while local cuisine and specialties such as Shan Tuyet tea will be introduced during the festival./.

VNA