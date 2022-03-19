Society Vinh Long partners with German firm in vocational training An agreement on vocational study abroad for students in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long was signed on March 18, focusing on providing consultation and career guidance for those who wish to study in dual vocational college programmes in Germany.

Society Vietnam’s forces save Panamanian ship in distress near Truong Sa archipelago The fisheries resources surveillance and naval forces of Vietnam are working to rescue Panama-flagged Vessel Pacific 07 which encountered a breakdown while passing the waters of Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, according to the Naval Region 4 Command.

Society Vietnamese embassy in Germany works hard to support Vietnamese evacuee from Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy and many associations and individuals in Germany are promptly providing support to Vietnamese people who evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Germany after the country and other member states of the European Union (EU) decided to receive and grant evacuees from Ukraine temporary protection.