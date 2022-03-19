Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi resume operation
The walking zone surrounding the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter in downtown Hanoi re-opened from March 18 after nearly 10 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi have resumed operation (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The walking zone surrounding the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter in downtown Hanoi re-opened from March 18 after nearly 10 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resumption right at the time when Vietnam fully opens to tourism activities is hoped to create an attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.
The walking area around Hoan Kiem Lake spreads over 11 streets which are closed to traffic from Friday night through Sunday mid-night. It is linked to the pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter
For many years, pedestrian streets have been considered a unique tourism product of the capital city.
Pedestrian streets have been considered a unique tourism product of the capital city (Photo: VNA)
To prepare for the reopening of walking zones, authorities of wards in Hoan Kiem have been required to embellish the urban area, conduct environmental sanitation activities, and decorate streets with fresh flowers in order to create fresh colours for the areas.
Business establishments and people living in the walking zones are required to strictly observe regulations on business and urban order.
Hoan Kiem district’s police have deployed interdisciplinary working teamss to ensure security and order in the pedestrian zones in Hoan Kiem Lake and its vicinity.
In the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving, to ensure safety for locals and visitors, Hoan Kiem district’s authorities have developed a plan for epidemic prevention and control at the walking space in the area.
Accordingly, visitors are not allowed to join walking activities if they have one of the symptoms of cough, fever. They must scan the QR code or make a medical declaration, and always seriously observe the health ministry’s 5K message./.