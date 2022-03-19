Pedestrian spaces in Hanoi resume operation
The walking zone surrounding the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter in downtown Hanoi re-opened from March 18 after nearly 10 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resumption right at the time when Vietnam fully opens to tourism activities is hoped to create an attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.
The walking area around Hoan Kiem Lake spreads over 11 streets which are closed to traffic from Friday night through Sunday mid-night. It is linked to the pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter.
Visitors are not allowed to join walking activities if they have one of the symptoms of cough, fever. They must scan the QR code or make a medical declaration, and always seriously observe the health ministry’s 5K message./.