Pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem lake extended
The pilot extension of the walking streets around the iconic Hoan Kiem lake downtown Hanoi is schedule to begin on December 25, Hoan Kiem district authorities has said.
The extended areas consist of eight streets – Hang Dau, Cau Go, Hang Be, Hang Bac, Dinh Liet, Gia Ngu, Dao Duy Tu, and O Quan Chuong – and three alleys – Cau Go, Trung Yen, and Phat Loc.
According to plan, they are vehicle-free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from 7pm in summer and 6pm in winter to midnight.
The extension will be officially starting January 1 in 2021.
The original pedestrian zone, covering more than 10 streets in the Hanoi Old Quarter, was put into operation in September 2016. It has since become a major attraction the capital city./.