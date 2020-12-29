The extended areas consist of eight streets – Hang Dau, Cau Go, Hang Be, Hang Bac, Dinh Liet, Gia Ngu, Dao Duy Tu, and O Quan Chuong – and three alleys – Cau Go, Trung Yen, and Phat Loc.

According to plan, they are vehicle-free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from 7pm in summer and 6pm in winter to midnight.

The extension will be officially starting January 1 in 2021.

The original pedestrian zone, covering more than 10 streets in the Hanoi Old Quarter, was put into operation in September 2016. It has since become a major attraction the capital city./.

VNA