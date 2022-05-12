Pencak Silat fighter wins first gold for Singapore at SEA Games 31
Pencak Silat fighter Iqbal Abdul Rahman won the first gold medal for Singapore at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi after beating Thailand's Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals on May 11, according to the Organising Committee.
Iqbal, 28, garnered an average score of 9.960 from 10 judges in the final at the Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium to see off his opponent who scored 9.930.
Although Iqbal is a world champion and the Asian Championship gold medalist for four times, this was his first SEA Games triumph after five unsuccessful tries.
He had claimed a silver medal in the men's artistic singles at the last edition of SEA Games in 2019 in the Philippines and a bronze in SEA Games 2015 in his country.
After his match, Iqbal said: “No words to describe. I am beyond grateful. I am always confident and I am always feeling great about my capabilities.”
"It's always great to be the first one to contribute to anything. I am happy to win the first gold medal for the silat team and Singapore. It's a good feeling.”
Singaporean Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is in Hanoi and shared a warm embrace with Iqbal after his competition, said he hoped the trail that Iqbal blazes as the first gold medal winner for Singapore will set an example for many others to come./.