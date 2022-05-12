World ASEAN foreign ministers review preparation for ASEAN-US Special Summit Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reviewed preparations for the ASEAN - US Special Summit in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time).

World Malaysian expert stresses significance of Special ASEAN - US Summit A Malaysian expert in international affairs has highlighted the significance of the Special ASEAN - US Summit, which will mark the 45th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations.

World SEA Games 31: Thailand beat Malaysia 6-2 in men’s futsal Thailand crushed Malaysia 6-2 at the opening match of SEA Games 31 men’s futsal which took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 11.