Bánh pẻng phạ, or bánh trời (heaven cake), has put Bac Kan on the map as a centre of traditional specialities in Vietnam.

The cake has been ranked first in the top 100 Vietnamese specialities by the Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings). It was created in Ba Be district, with ingredients including sticky rice, tea, pork fat, sugar, and traditional wine.

With the growth of tourism, “heaven cake” has evolved from a traditional Tay dish into a specialty for tourists visiting Ba Be Lake. Local people now make these cakes at any time of the year, either for personal consumption or for sale. Each package of cakes, if stored well, can last up to two weeks.

Anyone who has savoured “pẻng phạ” can attest to the unforgettable and lingering taste, a unique blend of sweetness from sugar, richness from pork fat, delightful chewiness and fragrance from glutinous rice flour, and essence from lard. This is why it is a suitable treat for all ages, from the elderly to toddlers. It’s no surprise at all that the cake consistently ranks at the top of Vietnamese culinary art./.

