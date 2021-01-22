Society Committee orders tightened border control to prevent illegal entry The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has ordered the tightening of border control to prevent any illegal entry.

Society HCM City needs thousands of seasonal workers during Tet Ho Chi Minh City has rising demand for part-time and seasonal workers as the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday approaches.

Society Vietnam advised to invest more in vocational training Vietnam needs to develop dedicated technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes to enable its transition to the fourth Industrial Revolution, increasing worker productivity and the country’s competitiveness, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) says in a new study.