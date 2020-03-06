Health COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured Research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on March 5.

Health Visa-free entry suspended for OVs from COVID-19-hit countries Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to suspend visa-free entry for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from countries whose citizens have visa-free entry unilaterally halted, firstly the Republic of Korea and COVID-19-hit nations.

Health Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control makes debut The Vietnam Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control made debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 5 in the context that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is causing grave concern around the world.