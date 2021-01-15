President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (left) handed over the cups to Tran Quoc Vuong, politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the organisation sub-committee of the 13th National Party Congress.

Hanoi (VNA) – The The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on January 15 presented a pair of cups, named Lac Hong, to the 13th National Party Congress, which symbolise the hope that the people place on the event.

The cups symbolise the hope that the people place on the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Man underlined the significance of the gift, which aims to honour the national culture and the historic imprint of the upcoming National Party Congress.

The official stressed the resolve of the entire Party, people and army to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters in 2020, maintain socio-economic development, national defence and security, and consolidate public trust in the Party and the State.