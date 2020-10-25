People in Hai Phong run for public health
Participants in the Olympic Run Day for Public Health in Hai Phong city on October 25 (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) – Nearly 2,000 people joined the Olympic Run Day for Public Health in the northern city of Hai Phong on October 25.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Khac Nam said the event aimed to encourage locals to do physical exercise so as to improve their health, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic remains complex.
It was also an activity celebrating the 16th Party Congress of Hai Phong for the 2020-2025 tenure.
At the event, the municipal committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union also received 440 million VND (nearly 19,000 USD) donated by local organisations and individuals to flood victims in the central region./.