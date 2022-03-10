People joining social insurance up 1.14 percent in two months
The number of people participating in compulsory social insurance and unemployment insurance in the first two months of 2022 recorded year-on-year increases of 1.14 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively, according to Vietnam Social Security (VSS).
So far, the country has more than 16.3 million people joining social insurance, and more than 13.4 million people with unemployment insurance, equivalent to 33 percent and 26.7 percent of the workforce, respectively.
Vietnam expects to have more than 1.77 million people joining social insurance, and over 1.71 million others participating in unemployment insurance from now to the end of 2022.
VSS’s chapters in localities nationwide and relevant agencies have been suggested to mobilise resources from enterprises and donors to provide support for people, thus encouraging them to join this humanistic policy./.