Health COVID-19: new cases on April 26 tops 8,430 A total 8,431 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 25 to 4pm April 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Over 374,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old As of April 23 afternoon, 374,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in 41 out of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).