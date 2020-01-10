Society Infographic Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport

Society Hanoi: numerous activities to celebrate nation’s historical events Authorities in Hanoi will be running communication campaigns and a series of cultural events to celebrate historical and political events this year.

Society HCM City aims to reduce road accidents, deaths by 10 percent HCM City hopes to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries by 5-10 percent this year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, who is also head of the city Traffic Safety Board.

Society Mass mobilisation contributes to socio-economic development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded achievement in the government mass mobilisation work in 2019, which has contributed to safeguarding legal rights and interests, building trust and high consensus among the public and spurring socio-economic development.