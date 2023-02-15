People-centred approach needed in responding to sea level rise: Diplomat
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 14 emphasised the necessity to take comprehensive and human-centered measures to respond to climate change and sea level rise.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) attend the open debate (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 14 emphasised the necessity to take comprehensive and human-centered measures to respond to climate change and sea level rise.
Addressing an open debate on “Sea-level rise: Implications for international peace and security” held by the UN Security Council, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that Vietnam clearly understands negative impacts of sea level rise on the socio-economic development, peace, security and existence of many countries.
Relevant UN agencies should strengthen their roles and coordination in this regard, he said, noting that the UNSC needs to consider organising more discussions with scientists and experts to share international and regional experiences on the impacts of sea level rise on peace and security.
Participants at the debate (Photo: VNA)
Giang also suggested the council build a database on multidimensional impacts of this issue, and adopt an early sea-level warning system in conflict zones.
The UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN General Assembly stressed that sea level rise is both a challenge and an aggravating factor that causes crises, wreaks havoc on ecosystems, affects economic and social development, and negatively affects access to clean water, food, health services and people's lives, and threatens the existence of countries.
Sea level rise leads increased saline intrusion, making many areas in the world at risk of being unable to live and cultivate, they said.
The open debate was organised at the proposal of Malta in the first month the country assumes the role of a non-permanent member and the rotating chair of the council./.