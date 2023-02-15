World Thailand hosts Cobra Gold military drills Thailand will host the Cobra Gold military drills this year, which will for the first time include training for space disasters, according to the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

World Thailand’s new strategies to attract foreign investors unveiled The Thai Board of Investment (BoI) on February 14 unveiled its strategies to attract foreign investors over the next three to five years.

ASEAN Singapore announces budget for 2023 Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong delivered the 2023 Budget statement in Parliament on February 14, highlighting narrower deficits of 0.3% of GDP in 2022 and 0.1% of GDP in 2023 even as the city-state helps vulnerable households manage rising costs.

World Lao, Cambodian top leaders discuss cooperation A meeting to further deepen the friendship, solidarity and long-term strategic cooperation between the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) was held in Vientiane on February 14.