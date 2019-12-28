Politics Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31 A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Md Abdul Hamid.

Politics PM commits more incentives for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.