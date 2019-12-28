NA chief: People’s Councils responsible for supervising law enforcement
Supervising law enforcement in localities is not only the right but also the responsibility of the People’s Councils to review the operation of agencies, organisations and individuals, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.
She made the statement at the seventh conference of the Standing Board of the People’s Councils of the North Central provinces held in the central province of Quang Tri on December 28.
The top legislator said the inspection activities must stick to the real situation in each locality to have appropriate supervision plans that are close to the plans and programmes of the National Assembly, National Assembly Standing Committee, and National Assembly offices.
The People’s Councils should be more proactive and creative in the direction and coordination between departments and groups in building supervision plans and programmes, avoiding overlaps in time, locations, and contents, she said.
She asked the People’s Councils to intensify thematic supervision and address major issues of public concern to meet the aspirations of constituents.
The councils need to continuously reform and increase question-and-answer (Q&A) activities, Ngan said, adding that this is a direct and important measure to oversee the implementation of legal regulations of organisations and individuals.
The NA Chairwoman also underlined the importance of post-supervision and provision of legal knowledge and supervision skills for the councils’ staff.
The next conference will be hosted by the central province of Thua Thien-Hue./.