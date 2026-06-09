Politics

People’s interests must be ultimate measure of Vietnam–Laos cooperation: Top leader

The General Secretary and President affirmed that Vietnam would continue to provide assistance within its capacity to help Laos maintain macroeconomic stability, strengthen governance and achieve sustainable development.

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos must evolve from being good to effective partnership, with commitments translated into tangible outcomes and practical benefits delivered to the people of both countries serving as the ultimate measure of success, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said at a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

PM Sonexay, who is a Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, is leading a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government on an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

General Secretary and President Lam commended the Lao PM’s participation and remarks at the opening session of the forum alongside his Cambodia, Thai and Timor-Leste counterparts, saying these activities have not only contributed to the event’s success but also demonstrated ASEAN solidarity and the special strategic bonds between Vietnam and Laos.

He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam consistently support Laos’s reform efforts and understand the challenges the country is currently facing. Vietnam would continue to provide assistance within its capacity to help Laos maintain macroeconomic stability, strengthen governance and achieve sustainable development, the General Secretary and President stressed.

Expressing his satisfaction with the strong development of the bilateral ties, the top Vietnamese leader praised the close coordination between the two governments in implementing high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee. He noted positive results across a wide range of areas, including politics, diplomacy, security and defence, trade, investment, culture, education and local-level cooperation.

General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the effective operation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and welcomed efforts by both sides to address difficulties and obstacles arising in the course of cooperation.

The top leader called on the two countries to further consolidate political trust, maintain high-level exchanges through all channels, share views on strategic issues and effectively translate the concept of strategic cohesion into concrete cooperation across all sectors. He also stressed the importance of sustaining high-trust defence and security cooperation, and promoting more practical and effective economic collaboration and making it a genuine pillar of the bilateral relations.

He further urged both sides to modernise joint work in education and training and human resources development and to expand locality-to-locality cooperation through more diverse and effective forms of engagement.

Regarding specific projects, General Secretary and President Lam proposed giving priority to strategic cooperation initiatives in transport, energy, agriculture and digital transformation, particularly the development of Vung Ang port, the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and the Vung Ang–Vientiane railway.

He also called for reforms to border procedures and the continued implementation of local currency payment mechanisms to facilitate travel, tourism, trade and investment, while urging both sides to resolve outstanding issues and identify new areas of cooperation suited to their respective circumstances and capabilities.

Referring to the traditional solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, the top leader proposed closer coordination with Cambodia to preserve and strengthen ties among the three nations. He also emphasised the importance of effectively implementing the action plan on connectivity among the three economies through 2030.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) receives Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM Sonexay briefed his host on the outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, noting that the two sides had reached important agreements to further advance bilateral cooperation, including efforts to deepen strategic cohesion across all sectors. The two governments would continue working closely towards the goal of increasing two-way trade to 10 billion USD within the next five years, he said.

The Lao leader expressed profound gratitude for Vietnam’s longstanding, timely and effective support, affirming that the Party, State and people of Laos would continue to do their utmost to preserve and strengthen the special relationship.

Agreeing with his host’s assessments, PM Sonexay pledged that the Lao Government would work closely with Vietnam to effectively implement key cooperation projects, remove obstacles facing businesses and achieve stronger progress in economic cooperation commensurate with the special political relationship between the two countries.

He also affirmed Laos’s commitment to maintaining solidarity among the people of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia and to supporting one another at regional and multilateral forums, particularly within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms.

The host and guest agreed to closely coordinate preparations for commemorative activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in 2027.

They stressed that the celebrations should be meaningful, practical and far-reaching, helping to raise public awareness, especially among younger generations, of the historical significance and enduring value of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship./.

VNA
#Vietnam Laos relations #To Lam #Sonexay Siphandone #third ASEAN Future Forum #NQ 59-BT Laos Vietnam
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