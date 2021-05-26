People’s solidarity results in successful general elections
May 23 marked an important milestone in Vietnam’s development when over 69 million voters cast ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term.
Hanoi (VNA) - May 23 marked an important milestone in Vietnam’s development when over 69 million voters cast ballots to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term.
Taking place following the success of the 13th National Party Congress, the elections were a major event for the country in 2021.
The Congress determined the country’s development goals not only for the next 5 and 10 years but also towards 2045, which aim to turn Vietnam into a developed and high-income country. The gathering is considered to have had historical significance, as it shifted the country’s stage of development from a period of creating strengths to a period of promoting these accumulated strengths to achieve breakthrough growth.
According to initial data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, as of 7pm on May 23, voter turnout stood at 99.16 percent nationwide and even 99.98 percent in localities such as Lao Cai, Lang Son, and Tra Vinh provinces.
Taking place following the success of the 13th National Party Congress, the elections were a major event for the country in 2021.
The Congress determined the country’s development goals not only for the next 5 and 10 years but also towards 2045, which aim to turn Vietnam into a developed and high-income country. The gathering is considered to have had historical significance, as it shifted the country’s stage of development from a period of creating strengths to a period of promoting these accumulated strengths to achieve breakthrough growth.
Voters cast their ballots (Photo: VNA)The 15th term of the NA, therefore, marks a meaningful and pivotal stage in the legislature’s development, contributing to realising the country’s aspirations to rise up.
According to initial data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, as of 7pm on May 23, voter turnout stood at 99.16 percent nationwide and even 99.98 percent in localities such as Lao Cai, Lang Son, and Tra Vinh provinces.
NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong, who is also Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council Office, affirmed that the elections were held successfully, safely, and smoothly in line with legal regulations.
Young people go to a polling station to cast their votes (Photo: VNA)Similarly, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra, a NEC member, said the elections were a comprehensive success, with democracy, equality and safety guaranteed in line with legal regulations.
The high voter turnout nationwide, even in COVID-19-hit areas, shows the people’s faith in the regime, the Party, and the State in building a socialist state under the rule of law, she said.
An online conference reviewing the election work (Photo: VNA)In the context of COVID-19, she went on, the NEC, the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries, localities, and relevant units all made efforts to distribute information on the elections and to mobilise voters to take part.
The entire political system focused on leading, directing, and organising the elections, along with the positive response, consensus, and unity of the people, she added.
A drill held to ensure the success of the elections (Photo: VNA)When the fourth wave of COVID-19 broke out in the country, the NEC promptly issued direction documents to ensure the election process was not disrupted.
Local election organising agencies created the most favourable conditions possible for residents to exercise their rights and obligations as citizens, thus promoting democracy, she said.
Voters fully exercised their rights and duties even in the context of the pandemic, the minister added.
The careful and thorough preparations saw the elections run smoothly and safely. Pandemic hotbeds such as Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and Da Nang also conducted the elections on schedule with high voter turnout.
Positive results were gained thanks to the consensus, synergy, solidarity, and support of the population, as well as their awareness and responsibility in exercising their rights and obligations as citizens and strictly following regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.
A polling station in a concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)Great national unity is a source of strength for Vietnam. This lesson has been learned through the country’s development history and continued to be evident in the elections.
The determination and unanimity of the entire Party, people, and army made the elections a success.
Voters around the country exercised their rights and responsibilities on May 23 to elect qualified and talented deputies. Through these representatives, people can become engaged in the making of laws and policies, supervise the implementation process, and directly benefit from these laws and policies.
Early voting held for soldiers on duty at sea (Photo: VNA)Deputies have an important responsibility in realising the country’s aspirations to grow and see Vietnam stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the powers in the five continents.
The success of the elections demonstrates the faith and expectations voters place on their representatives. And elected deputies will be well aware of and constantly make efforts to fulfil their responsibilities, contributing to bringing the country into a new stage of stronger development./.