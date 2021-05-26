Politics High-ranking military officer dismissed from Party posts The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided on May 25 to dismiss a high-ranking military officer from all Party posts over his wrongdoings.

Politics Vietnam, France bolster defence cooperation Vietnam and France have enjoyed positive strides in their relations, especially in defence, over the years, thereby strengthening the strategic partnership, Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang has said.

World Vietnam attends opening of 207th session of IPU Governing Council A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the opening of the 207th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Governing Council via videoconference on May 24.

Politics Infographic Theoretical and practical issues on socialism and path towards socialism in Vietnam On the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils 2021-2026 (May 23), Professor, Dr Nguyen Phu Trong, Party General Secretary, has written an article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”