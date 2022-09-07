People’s support decisive to vaccination coverage expansion: official
A boy get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – People’s consensus and support is the prerequisite for quickly expanding the vaccination coverage to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong told the Government’s press briefing on September 6.
Recently, the Prime Minister has issued many directions demanding vaccination acceleration. He stressed at an August 6 meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control that getting vaccinated is the responsibility, obligation, and right of all people.
Huong said by the end of September 5, Vietnam had administered more than 257 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It is now one of the countries with the largest vaccination coverage as almost 100% of people aged 12 and above have received the first or second doses, and 56% of the population the third doses – doubling the global average.
About 85.4% of children aged 5 - 11 have been injected with the first doses, meeting the target set by the PM, statistics show.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong speaks at the Government’s press briefing on September 6. (Photo: VNA)The official noted thanks to enhanced vaccination and anti-COVID-19 efforts, the pandemic has been basically brought under control and the country has returned to the normal status.
However, the number of new infections has been rebounding nationwide with the appearance of some new sub-variants of Omicron that are more contagious and can evade the immune system.
Given this, people are recommended to have their children inoculated fully and on schedule. In particular, the children with comorbidities and high risk are the priority group, the Deputy Minister emphasised./.