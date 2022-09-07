Health Quang Ninh strives to raise COVID-19 vaccine coverage at schools The northern province of Quang Ninh is focusing on inoculating the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines on children aged 5 – 12 and the third shot on those aged 12 – 18 this month, aiming to ensure their safety as the new academic year just started.

Health HCM City: Over 7,000 children get vaccinated against COVID-19 during holidays More than 7,000 children aged between 5 and under 18 in Ho Chi Minh City were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the National Day holidays, according to the municipal Department of Health.