Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is with representatives from the diplomatic corps, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations at the meeting held by VUFO on January 10.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – People-to-people diplomacy has contributed to creating a favourable international environment for national development, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said on January 10.

She was speaking at the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisation (VUFO)'s meeting with representatives from the diplomatic corps, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam, Xuan expressed her sincere thanks to the guests for their support to and cooperation with Vietnam in the past time.

She commended the VUFO and the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisations Affairs for their achievements, especially in 2022, which contributed to strengthening and fostering the friendship, solidarity, and bonds between the Vietnamese people and those of other countries around the world.

The Vice President also affirmed the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy.

She said that she hopes diplomatic agencies, international organisations, and NGOs will continue cooperating with Vietnam for the sustainable and prosperous development of the country and others on the globe.



Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam, appreciated the VUFO’s role in boosting the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation through people-to-people diplomacy. He expressed his belief that the union will continue promoting the work to further enhance the collaboration with diplomatic corps, international organisations, NGOs and peace lovers all over the world.

He reaffirmed his readiness and determination to further develop the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international organisations for mutual benefits, as well as for a world of equality, prosperity, cooperation, peace, and sustainable development./.