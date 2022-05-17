People-to-people diplomacy important to Vietnam-Laos relations: NA Chairman
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue commended the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association for its contributions to the friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, during a reception for its President Boviengkham Vongdara in Vientiane on May 17.
Hue described people-to-people diplomacy as an important diplomatic channel between Vietnam and Laos, in which associations play a significant role.
The two sides should further educate their peoples, especially young generations, about the relations and the need to preserve and promote the rare relationship, the top legislator stressed.
He asked Boviengkham Vongdara, who is also Lao Minister of Science and Technology, to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in Laos and more than 200 Vietnamese businesses operating in the neighbouring country.
The Vietnamese legislature stands ready to facilitate the development of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association, and foster the relations between the two countries, he pledged.
For his part, Boviengkham Vongdara briefed the NA Chairman on the operation of his association, saying in the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, it plans to welcome Vietnamese former youth volunteers in Laos, and organise workshops, seminars and other activities to promote the bilateral relations.
The association will also work to enhance economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, he added.
Within the framework of the NA Chairman’s official visit to Laos, Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh paid a courtesy visit to President of the Lao Front for National Construction Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.
Lenh emphasised the Vietnamese Party and State’s viewpoints of placing importance to ethnic matters and policies in the principles of equality and solidarity, towards building the great national solidarity bloc.
He noted with pleasure the developments of the friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese committee and the Lao front, and expressed his wish that the relationship will further grow, benefiting the two countries and peoples.
Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune also affirmed Laos’s efforts in building the great solidarity bloc, with policies issued to ensure equality among ethnic groups.
He spoke highly of the visit to Laos by NA Chairman Hue and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation, especially in the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year./.