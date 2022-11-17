President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) Sanan Angubolkul. (Photo: VNA) Bangkok (VNA) –



The Vietnamese President has been in Thailand for an official visit and attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.



At the reception, President Phuc lauded the association’s activities and contributions to the two countries’ traditional friendship, particularly regarding the bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and investment, as well as cooperative ties between businesses and the people of Vietnam and Thailand.



The President took this occasion to thank Thai authorities and the TVFA for their support for Thai people of Vietnamese origin, wishing that the TVFA will further facilitate associations of the community to make more contributions to the two nations’ friendship.



He expressed his belief that the association would continue making active contributions to the traditional friendship between the Vietnamese and Thai people and the Vietnam-Thailand strengthened strategic partnership.



Agreeing with the President, Sanan said in the context of the two nations’ marking a decade of their strategic partnership next year, the association will increase its activities serving their friendship exchanges and cooperation in trade, culture, education, and tourism.



Special attention will be paid to linking Vietnamese and Thai enterprises to seek business and investment opportunities, he added.



Some members of the TVFA are investing in Vietnam and hope to receive more support and favourable conditions from Vietnamese authorities, the official noted./.

VNA