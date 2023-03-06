Pepper exports hit 129 million USD in first two months
Vietnam exported over 41,000 tonnes of pepper worth 129 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 35% in volume, but down 7.4% in value over the same period from 2022, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
In the first two months of this year, pepper’s average export price stood at 3,177 USD per tonne, a fall of 31.4% compared to last year's corresponding period.
In terms of the domestic market, prices of both black and white pepper in February increased sharply due to growing demand from the Chinese market.
The ministry has said the global pepper market is forecast to recover due to increasing demand from importers./.