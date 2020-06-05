World Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, towards the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, a Government official has affirmed.

World Thailand to launch major domestic tourism stimulus programme The Thai Finance Ministry has agreed with a plan to launch a major domestic tourism promotion next month by giving 2,000-3,000 THB vouchers to 4 million people and free trips to 1.2 million medical personnel.