Permanent Cabinet members discuss expressway toll collections
It is necessary to consider building a mechanism for expressway toll collections through toll booths on expressways invested by the State, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 15.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a meeting of permanent Cabinet members in Hanoi, he reiterated the target of having 5,000 km of expressways by 2030, meaning another 3,000 km needs to be constructed in the time ahead.
The funds will come from the State budget or public-private partnerships (PPPs), he said, asking the Ministry of Planning and Investment to submit an investment plan in this regard to the Government shortly.
The PM stressed that the State’s investment in expressways is not to earn a profit, and toll collections are only aimed at covering expenses like loan repayments and maintenance costs.
He suggested adding toll collections to the amended draft law on road transport.
The meeting looked at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s draft resolution on expressway toll collections through toll booths on expressways invested by the State.
The PM urged the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Justice, and relevant agencies to collect feedback from NA agencies to quickly complete the draft./.