Politics NA Standing Committee’s 54th session concludes The 54th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped on the afternoon of March 15 after debating the preparations for the 11th sitting, which is also the last meeting of the 14th legislature, set for later this month.

Politics 14th National Assembly contributes greatly to national success A draft report on the work of the 14th National Assembly was at the centre of attention at the NA Standing Committee’s meeting on March 15, which highlighted the contribution of the legislature to the overall success of the country in the past tenure.

Politics Hanoi has 33 self-nominated candidates for upcoming elections Hanoi has 33 self-nominated candidates in the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the 16th municipal People’s Council, a conference heard on March 15.

Politics Prime Minister asks Nghe An province to lure big, strategic projects Nghe An province should work harder to attract major and strategic projects, thus creating remarkable changes, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told local key officials at a working session on March 14.