Business Vietnam speeds up development of supporting industries The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will pay greater attention this year to the implementation of projects manufacturing products in supporting industries, as many opportunities have appeared for Vietnam to bolster production and exports.

Business Ministry explains cuts to capacity of renewable power plants Low power demand coupled with oversupply of electricity at times have forced authorities to cut the capacity of renewable energy plants in order to avoid overwhelming the national grid, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Transport infrastructure development sound solution for Hanoi’s urban planning Building transport infrastructure is hoped to help Hanoi’s outskirts areas develop and create the potential for modern urban development as there is less and less land available in the inner city.

Business Hoa Phat’s steel pipe sales up 8.6 percent in Jan-Feb Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold over 93,200 tonnes of steel pipes in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 8.6 percent and giving it the leading market share in Vietnam.