Politics Development of national defence-security industry reviewed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a conference in Hanoi on June 3 reviewing the construction and development of the national defence-security industry.

Politics HCM City ready to boost ties with Angola, Armenia Ho Chi Minh City is ready to step up cooperation with Angola, especially in economy, to contribute to the bilateral friendship, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong told new Ambassador of Angola to Vietnam Agostinho Andre De Carvalho Fernandes during a reception on June 2.

Politics PM requests striving for highest possible socio-economic targets in 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to do their best to reach the highest possible socio-economic targets this year.

Politics Hanoi commits to creating stable environment for Thai businesses A Hanoi leader has pledged to create a stable environment for Thai businesses to engage in long-term investment and business operations in the city, calling for more firms from the neighbouring country to invest in Hanoi.