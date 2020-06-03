Permanent gov’t members discuss cooperation projects with Laos
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a meeting of permanent government members in Hanoi on June 3 to review and boost the implementation of collaboration projects and programmes with Laos under agreements signed between the two countries’ leaders.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
The government leader requested ministries and localities to strengthen coordination with Lao counterparts.
The meeting focused on assessing the progress and results of the implementation of cooperation projects with Laos in the fields of electricty and hydropower, transport connection, seaport, and airport, as well as speeding up the construction of the Lao National Assembly House.
Participants also discussed measures to remove difficulties for businesses and promote bilateral trade in the context of jointly fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic./.