Society Vietnamese Ambassador in Paris receives French honour Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep was presented the French State’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, Class Commandeur, at a ceremony held at the French foreign ministry’s headquarters on April 9.

Society HCM City, Singaporean ministry cooperate in education The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Singaporean Ministry of Education will cooperate in general and higher education under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached on April 9.

Society Vietnamese life expectancy up, but non-infectious disease cases rise Although average life expectancy has increased, the number of cases of non-infectious disease among Vietnamese has risen, said Dr Nguyen Thi Kim Tien, head of the Department of Health Protection and Care of Central Officials.

Society Army plays significant role in anti-COVID-19 efforts The army’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and implementing the national vaccination programme were highlighted at a press conference in Hanoi on April 9.