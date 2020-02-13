Permanent working team sent to Vinh Phuc to help fight COVID-19
The Health Ministry reported on February 13 that it has sent materials and a permanent working team to the northern province of Vinh Phuc to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Vinh Phuc is one of the first localities in the country to confirm cases. By February 11, it had confirmed 10 cases, including eight in Binh Xuyen district, one in Tam Dao district and one in Tam Duong district.
The team will work round-the-clock in Vinh Phuc from February 13, assisting in zoning off high-risk areas and environmental hygiene, as well as medical treatment, said Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen.
The province has established a steering committee for epidemic prevention and control, and suspended activities with large crowds. It has also shut down schools until February 22.
A public awareness campaign has been launched to encourage people to regularly wash their hands and wear medical masks, while schools, hospitals, households and residential areas are being disinfected.
From February 13, the province will zone off and quarantine affected areas in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, for 20 days.
Eight stations will be set up on roads to and from Son Loi commune to prevent the virus from spreading./.
