The team will work round-the-clock in Vinh Phuc from February 13, assisting in zoning off high-risk areas and environmental hygiene, as well as medical treatment.



The province has established a steering committee for epidemic prevention and control, and suspended activities with large crowds. It has also shut down schools until February 22.



From February 13, the province will zone off and quarantine affected areas in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, for 20 days./.

