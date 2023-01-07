Business Wood industry makes most of each advantage to fulfil set targets Global political and economic fluctuations in 2022 have affected import and export activities, especially those of enterprises operating in the wood manufacturing and processing industry, making them calculate each step in the year-end period to achieve the set targets.

Business FTAs to generate more benefits for Vietnam in 2023: minister The implementation of free trade agreements (FTAs) will continue to prove fruitful for Vietnam in 2023, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Kien Giang looks to attract projects worth 182 million USD The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to secure investment in six projects covering a total of 69ha, with a registered investment capital of approximately 4.3 trillion VND (182.2 million USD) in 2023.

Business Positive signals for rice exports in 2023 Vietnam exported nearly 7.2 million tonnes of rice worth 3.49 billion USD last year, including many shipments navigating demanding markets such as Japan and the European Union (EU).