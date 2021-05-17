Personnel sub-committee of National Election Council meets
The personnel sub-committee of the National Election Council (NEC) held a plenary session in Hanoi on May 17 under the chair of Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (standing) addresses the meeting of the NEC's personnel sub-committee on May 17 (Photo: VNA)
Man, who is also a Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the NEC, and head of the personnel sub-committee, said preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils, slated for May 23, have been made as planned.
The session aimed to finalise the matters to be reported to the NEC, which will organise a national teleconference on May 18, he noted.
Participants discussed a draft report on the sub-committee’s performance since its inception and gave opinions on focal issues for the time to come.
Man spoke highly of the sense of responsibility among the sub-committee’s members and the effective coordination between the NEC Office and specialised agencies of the NA Office.
While there are only six days left before the election day, there remain many important tasks to be completed, he stressed, and asking the personnel sub-committee to continue assigning members to stand ready to deal with any possible cases of disease outbreaks, natural disasters, security matters, or unavoidable circumstances.
The sub-committee must ensure that election results are collected in a timely and precise manner and publish the results as scheduled by the NEC, the Vice Chairman said.
He also told the sub-committee’s members to coordinate closely in handling personnel issues and with other sub-committees to proactively share information to perform joint tasks, thus guaranteeing the success of the elections./.