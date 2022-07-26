Personnel training a strategic issue in Vietnam - Lao defence ties: official
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, received visiting Maj. Gen. Keosouvan Inthavongsa, Director of the Kaysone Phomvihane National Defence Academy of Laos, in Hanoi on July 25.
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Binh (R) and Maj. Gen. Keosouvan Inthavongsa at the meeting in Hanoi on July 25. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Binh highly valued the fruitful and substantive cooperation between the National Defence Academy of Vietnam and its Lao counterpart, stressing that personnel training is always a strategic and long-term issue in bilateral defence ties, reported the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily.
He asked the two academies to keep close coordination to effectively carry out cooperation activities, with a focus on maintaining mutual visits and improving training quality.
For his part, Inthavongsa thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for creating favourable conditions for the academies’ cooperation.
Informing his host of the outcomes of his delegation’s meeting with the Vietnamese academy, he emphasised that the two sides will continue enhancing result-oriented relations so as to contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, armies, and peoples./.